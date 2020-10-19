Dane Arts sparks interest with online programs

Dane Arts Buy Local Market (DABL) is offering online public presentations for working artists and allies. For the past five years, Dane Arts has provided a platform for Dane County visual artists and the greater business community to come together and build partnerships across arenas through its annual Dane Arts Buy Local Market. This year, during these challenging times of the pandemic, Dane Arts Buy Local will turn its focus to helping artists build their art businesses.
Transitioning to Art Full Time with Tommy Sweeney
10/21/20 7-8 p.m.
In Transitioning to Art Full Time, Tommy Sweeney will present on business fundamentals as they apply to visual art. Topics will include sales, production, and collection. Tommy’s approach is based on a self-sufficient model that is supported only by clients. Tommy is a full time fine artist who has been in the art business since 1987, and has been selling exclusively his own artwork for the last seven or eight years. A little over a year ago, Tommy’s wife, Ann, left her job as Creative Services Director to work with him full time. Their studio is in the Capitol East District in Madison WI. Connect with Tommy at his website: TommySweeney.com, Instagram @Tommy_Sweeney_, or on LinkedIn.
Science-Art Fusion: How to advance responsibility to the public good & amplify the artist business with Ginger Ann
11/4/20 7- 8 p.m.
Ginger Ann, Executive Director of the Illuminating Discovery Hub, will highlight the science-art fusion work at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery (WID) at UW-Madison. Science Art fusion works aim to amplify STEAM access in underserved communities as a means to create social change, support the working artist, and advance inclusive academic belonging. Principal initiatives to be discussed, include: Science to Street Art, Science to Script and co-grant writing. How can science-art fusion lead to paid partnerships with local artists? This workshop provides information on WID programming, how artists can tap into WID frameworks, and strategies to support future collaborations through science grants.
Why Science Art Fusion? Future STEAM advancement lies in diversity, but attracting and retaining diversity in science is often prevented by unconscious biases. Retaining diverse minds and people still remains a challenge within both formal and informal science learning. Science-Art fusion, and using a JEDI approach, challenges unconscious biases and compels community members to ask and answer: what does a leading scientist look like and how do we tell the story of science?
For more info or to register, visit dablmarket.com/upcoming-workshops.
