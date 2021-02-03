Sacred Hearts School students and staff had fun celebrating Catholic Schools Week with dress-up days, creating Valentine’s Day cards for Sun Prairie senior center residents, a school-wide bingo game, sledding, a trivia quiz, plus a special school-wide livestreamed Mass. Catholic Schools Week is celebrated each year by over 6,000 Catholic schools nationwide beginning the last Sunday of January.
