A Sun Prairie entrepreneur has opened a pop-up shop on Madison’s State Street featuring all-natural bath and body products for the holidays and beyond.
Restoration Soaps & Bodycare are featured at Culture Collectives 440 State St. through Dec. 31 with festive pumpkin chai and apple dumpling holiday body lotions.
“It reminds me of my family holidays growing up when my mom would make us cookies and apple turnovers,” said owner Ruth Collins, who started the company in 2017.
Collins has gained a following of her full line of soaps, lotions and scrubs sourced from natural plants and fruits from the Caribbean, South and Central America and Africa. Restoration Soaps & Bodycare are best sellers at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market, on Amazon, and through the company’s website.
Red Brazilian clay, jojoba, mango butter, cocoa butter and other exotic oils extracted from trees in the Amazon rainforest, are especially nourishing for the skin.
“Cocoa butter lotion is a must-have as the cold winter weather starts to dry skin out, along with the constant use of hand sanitizer,” Collins said.
The Culture Collectives is part of the Madison Pop-Up Shop Program supported by the City of Madison to boost small, minority-owned businesses and bring people to downtown State Street to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic economic fallout.
Collins said the pop-up shop is a great experience to collaborate with other entrepreneurs and try out a brick-and-mortar store experience.
“I have always wanted to own my own shop, so being part of the program was a good move for me to see what it is like,” Collins said.
The experience was so good, that Collins plans to open her own Restoration Soaps & Body Care retail shop and workshop at 10 S. Allen St. in Madison soon.
Until then, shoppers can get Restoration Soaps & Body Care products at the Madison pop-up store, the Sun Prairie Winter Farmers Market and https://restorationsoapbodycare.com.