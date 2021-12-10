Fiction“Never” by Ken Follett
“Every catastrophe begins with a little problem that doesn’t get fixed.” So says Pauline Green, president of the United States, in Ken Follett’s nerve-racking drama of international tension.
Struggling to prevent the outbreak of world war are a young woman intelligence officer; a spy working undercover with jihadists; a brilliant Chinese spymaster; and Pauline herself, beleaguered by a populist rival for the next presidential election.
“Never” is an extraordinary novel, full of heroines and villains, false prophets and elite warriors, jaded politicians and opportunistic revolutionaries.
It brims with cautionary wisdom for our times and delivers a visceral, heart-pounding read that transports readers to the brink of the unimaginable.
“The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
A small independent bookstore in Minneapolis is haunted from November 2019 to November 2020 by the store’s most annoying customer. Flora dies on All Souls’ Day, but she simply won’t leave the store. Tookie, who has landed a job selling books after years of incarceration that she survived by reading with murderous attention, must solve the mystery of this haunting while at the same time trying to understand all that occurs in Minneapolis during a year of grief, astonishment, isolation, and furious reckoning. Also available in large print and on audio CD.
Nonfiction“Forever Young” by Hayley Mills
Mills was still a preteen when she began her acting career and was quickly thrust into the spotlight.
Under the wing of Walt Disney himself, Mills was transformed into one of the biggest child starlets of the 1960s through iconic roles in both British and American films.
She became one of only 12 actors in history to be bestowed with the Academy Juvenile Award.
In her memoir, Mills provides a unique window into when Hollywood was still Tinseltown and the great Walt Disney was at his zenith, ruling over what was (at least in his own head) still a family business.
As a member of an esteemed acting family, she offers both her childhood impressions of the wild and glamorous world she was swept into, and the wisdom and broader knowledge that time has given her. Also available on audio CD.
“The Midwest Survival Guide” by Charlie Berens
Inspired by his comedy tours across the Midwest and life growing up in Wisconsin, this book explores comedian and journalist Charlie Berens’ favorite region on earth, the Midwest.
Some may think the Midwest is just a bunch of bland flyover states filled with less diversity than a Monsanto monoculture. But scratch that surface with your buck knife and you’ll find rich cultures and traditions proving they’re more than just fifty shades of milk. Also available on audio CD.
Large Print“As the Wicked Watch” by Tamron Hall
The first in a thrilling new series from Emmy Award–winning journalist Tamron Hall, in which a reporter unravels the disturbing mystery around the deaths of two black girls, the work of a serial killer terrorizing Chicago, one that may be hiding in plain sight. Also available in large print and on audio CD.
“E.R. Nurses” by James Patterson
James Patterson and Matt Eversmann, #1 bestselling coauthors of “Walk in My Combat Boots” powerfully present the medical frontline heroes who work to save our lives every day: E.R. Nurses.
Around the clock, across the country, these highly skilled and compassionate men and women sacrifice and struggle for us and our families. You have never heard their true stories.
Not like this. From big-city and small-town hospitals. From behind the scenes.
From the heart. This book will make you laugh, make you cry, make you understand.
When we’re at our worst, E.R. nurses are at their best.
Audiobooks“The Storyteller” by David Grohl
The legendary American musician, singer, songwriter and documentary filmmaker offers a collection of stories that focus on the memories of his life, which shines a little light on what it’s like to be a kid from Springfield, Virginia, walking through life while living out the crazy dreams he had as young musician.
Also available in Overdrive.
“Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
Diana O’Toole is perfectly on track. She’ll be married by thirty, done having kids by thirty-five, and move out to the New York City suburbs while climbing the professional ladder in the art auction world.
She’s an associate specialist at Sotheby’s now, but her boss has hinted at a promotion…She’s not engaged just yet, but she knows her boyfriend, is about to propose and right on time.
Then a virus that felt worlds away has appeared in the city, and on the eve of their departure, Finn breaks the news: It’s all hands on deck at the hospital.
He has to stay behind, but convinces her to go. Almost immediately, Diana’s dream vacation goes awry: lost luggage, little Wi-Fi, and hotel due to the pandemic.
In fact, the whole island is now under quarantine and she’s stranded until the borders reopen. So isolated, she must venture beyond her comfort zone.
Teen“The Nobleman’s Guide to Scandal and Shipwrecks” by Lee Mackenzie
Adrian Montague has a bright future.
The sole heir to his father’s estate, he is an up and coming political writer and engaged to an activist who challenges and inspires him.
But most young Lords aren’t battling the debilitating anxiety Adrian secretly lives with, or the growing fear that it might consume him and all he hopes to accomplish.
In the wake of his mother’s unexpected death, Adrian is also concerned people will find out that he has the mental illness she struggled with for years.
When a newly found keepsake of hers comes into his possession and he discovers a brother he never knew he had, the two embark on a quest to unearth long buried family secrets.
“Skin of the Sea” by Natasha Bowen
An unforgettable fantasy debut inspired by West African mythology, Simi is transformed by the goddess Yemoja into a Mami Wati, an African mermaid charged with collecting the souls of those who die at sea, Simi goes against the gods to save a living boy, Kola, from drowning. Also available on Playaway.
Children’s“The 1619 Project: Born on the Water” by Nikole Hannah Jones, Renee Watson, & Nikkolas Smith
Stymied by her unfinished family tree assignment for school, a young girl seeks Grandma’s counsel and learns about her ancestors, the consequences of slavery, and the history of Black resistance in the United States.
“Sumo Counting” by Sanae Ishida
Take a peek into the lives of sumo wrestlers in this adorable counting book!
Simple, charming scenes within the sumo stable let young readers practice numbers from one to ten, fifty, and one hundred, while they learn how sumo wrestlers do chores, practice, sleep, bathe, and eat together.
Each page features a Japanese word related to sumo culture, as well as the number in English and Japanese.