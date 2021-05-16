Sun Prairie, Wisconsin’s Carson Lipinski, a senior at Sun Prairie High School, recently won the Southern Wisconsin District’s Optimist essay contest based on a theme of “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism.”
Lipinski received a $2,500 scholarship for the honor.
“Carson Lipinski did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme. He expressed himself well through the essay and deserved the honor of first place,” said SWIS District Essay Chair, Jessica Hodgson.
The Southern Wisconsin District has participated in the Optimist Essay Contest for several years and hopes to reach even more students next year.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organization with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world.
Carrying the motto “Friend of Youth,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than 6 million young people each year.
