Snowy Seasons Cabaret brings cheer
Buy Now

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's third cabaret in the series, Snowy Seasons, premiered Dec. 23 at 7:45 p.m on the SPCT YouTube channel. 

 Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's third cabaret in the series, Snowy Seasons, premiered Dec. 23 at 7:45 p.m on the SPCT YouTube channel. People interested in watching archives can subscribe to the channel to get an alert when the watch party is created. The cabaret features 13 songs. All songs are a tribute to the season, with many coming from Broadway musicals.

The cabaret series was developed by SPCT members to bring some light and levity to the season

Load comments