Since the first Sun Prairie American Legion and Auxiliary Blood Drive on July 12, 1990, the organization has sponsored 85 blood drives, with collection of 3,777 units, averaging 44 units per drive, 3,817 donors, 367 power red donors, and 241 first‑time donors.

"Those 3,777 units means we have helped save 11,331 lives with our efforts and I consider that a great job done by all," said Lynda McCafferty of the American Legion Auxiliary.

The American Legion and Auxiliary sponsored an American Red Cross Community Blood Drive on Jan. 19, 2021 at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, with every donor slot filled.

 
 
