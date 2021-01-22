At just 15 years old, Sun Prairie teen Aditya “Adi” Rao already has something in common with a U.S. president, military generals, Nobel Peace Prize winners and Fortune 500 business leaders.
They’re all Eagle Scouts.
Rao earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest ranking last year finishing 80 merit badges-far more than the 21 required—and completing his Eagle Scout project of building garden beds at the Token Springs Elementary School.
Only about 8 percent of Boy Scouts earn the prestigious Eagle Scout ranking, and while it was a lot of hard work, Rao says it’s been a rewarding accomplishment.
Rao joined the Boy Scouts when he was 8. On his very first week-long camping trip he met new friends as they kayaked, tried out archery and cooked food over a campfire.
“Those were new experiences for me,” Rao remembers, counting swimming, climbing, camping and water sports as his favorite scout experiences.
But Rao soon learned that scouting was so much more.
“I liked participating in provisional camps because it enabled me to adapt to new environments, which boosted my confidence level when it came to not only meeting others, but also building stronger connections,” Rao said.
For his Eagle Scout project, Rao used his newfound talents last summer to assemble four garden beds at the Token Springs Elementary School, organizing 30 kids and 10 adults to help him out.
Even with the COVID-19 restrictions in place, Rao was intent on finishing the project, with lots of hand sanitizer on hand to disinfect the hammers and saws.
“It was challenging to social distance,” Rao said. “But luckily, the boxes were 6 feet by two feet, so that helped.”
Rao expects students to take full advantage of the garden beds this spring to plant and learn how things grow.
Encouraging more diversity in scouting
As one of the few Asian Americans in the scouts, Rao wants to spread the word of the program and get more kids and teens of color involved.
Adi’s mom, Poonam, and father, Sameer, were born in India and came to the U.S. more than a decade ago. The couple moved to Madison in 2005, and as Adi grew up, they wanted him to experience outdoor activities that scouting offered.
When they saw how much fun Rao was having, they joined him during scout family nights and also expanded their vacations to visit National Parks across the United States.
“It pushed us outside our comfort zone and made us try new things,” Poonam Rao said.
Scouting also helped the family learn more about Americans and their lifestyle And Rao taught other scouts about kids from different backgrounds. Rao counts ten Asian Indian boys in his troop, but he wants to see more kids of color welcomed.
“There is a good diversity in our troop, but the main thing is getting the word out because there are not a lot of people like us, personality-wise, racially and ethnically,” Rao said.
The Boys Scout of America launched a plan in the last couple of years to create more diversity in its ranks of scouts and troop leaders. Asian Americans are the least representative of people of color in the scouts.
The majority of scouts are white, followed by Hispanic/Latino, Black/African American and Asian American, 2018 Boys Scouts of America data shows.
Poonam Rao has even reached out to parents in the Indian community to encourage their kids to consider scouting.
Rao’s little sister has also joined the Boys Scouts, now that the program accepts girls. Rao offers some advice to her.
“I tell her to plan, be prepared, and always focus on what she wants to do,” Rao said.
The future of an Eagle Scout
Rao, a Sun Prairie High School student until last September, now attends Marvin Ridge High School in North Carolina virtually, with his family preparing to move to the state soon.
With the accomplishment of Eagle Scout behind him, Rao is preparing for college where he plans to study software engineering. He says being an Eagle Scout should give him a boost on his college applications.
Since learning about community service in the scouts, Rao also wants to offer his skills to teens and kids by teaching them his championship-winning chess skills and coding someday.
He also plans to recommend scouting to others, buoyed by his successful experience.
“It builds your character, it builds you as a leader, and you learn to work with different kinds of people,” Rao said.
