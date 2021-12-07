The Sun Prairie Optimist Club have picked the following Youth of the month.
Micah FriedmanMicah is a senior at Sun Prairie High School. Her parents are Julie and Jonathan Friedman. Micah is being recognized as Optimist Youth of the Month for her participation in Sun Prairie High School’s Student Council. Her adviser is Marsha Heuer.
Her extra-curricular activities include participation in numerous plays and musicals produced by the Sun Prairie Productions, as well as being a member of the Drama Club and FFA.
Micah’s future plans include going to college and double majoring in public relations and musical theatre. Micah lives by the belief that the best way to plan for the future is to make the most of the present, embracing each opportunity that comes her way.
Micah credits her success so far to the incredible leaders and role models that she has had the pleasure of learning from. She credits her adviser, Mrs. Heuer, for providing her with the most professional theatre experience she’s ever had the pleasure of working with. According to Micah, Mrs. Heuer genuinely cares about each of her students and pours her heart and soul into each show she creates.
Sarah RhoadsSarah is a senior at Sun Prairie High School. Her parents are Carrie and Steve Rhoads. Sarah is being recognized as the Optimist Youth of the Month for her participation in SPHS’s Drama Club and Productions. Her adviser is Marsha Heuer.
While in high school Sarah has been involved in the following extra-curricular activities: National Honor Society, Forensics Team, Dancing through Life Dance Team, Penguin Project of Sun Prairie Civic Theatre, and Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School Choir Council. . Sarah’s honors and awards include: 1st place in “Storytelling” WFCA State Tournament 2020, being nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress for the 2022 Jerry Awards, president of the SPHS Drama Cub, and Senior Miss Applause Title Winner 2020.
Sarah’s future plans are to pursue a career in education with the intent of becoming an administrator one day.
Sarah is extremely honored to have been selected for this recognition.