Following is the Q1 honor roll for Lakeside Lutheran High School 2021-22 that includes students who live in Sun Prairie. 

High Honors Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA)

Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)

Commendables (3.0 – 3.249 GPA)

High Honors: Gr. 9, Alexander Baehr, Kyra Gresens, Addison Kraft, Cecelia Krahn, Blake Scharrer, Gabriella Schmid, Easton Wolfram

High Honors: Gr. 10, Joseph Dretske, Mia Krahn, Paige Krahn, Ambria McCrary

High Honors: Gr. 11, Jack DePrey, Tyler Gresens, Averi Wolfram

High Honors: Gr. 12, Ella DeNoyer, Nicholas Peterson

Honors: Gr. 9, Isaiah Arndt, Philip Becraft, Kaycee Guzman, Sofia Nakielski, Caleb Studnicka, Rachel Van Buren

Honors: Gr. 10, Mya Morgan

Honors: Gr. 12, Calvin Murray, Greta Pingel, Ianna Wolfram

Commendables: Gr. 9, Paxton Denning-Caldwell

Commendables: Gr. 10, Amelia Meyer, Mara Meyer, Nathaniel Peterson

Commendables: Gr. 11, Owen Kraft

