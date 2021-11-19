Sorry, an error occurred.
Following is the Q1 honor roll for Lakeside Lutheran High School 2021-22 that includes students who live in Sun Prairie.
High Honors Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA)
Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)
Commendables (3.0 – 3.249 GPA)
High Honors: Gr. 9, Alexander Baehr, Kyra Gresens, Addison Kraft, Cecelia Krahn, Blake Scharrer, Gabriella Schmid, Easton Wolfram
High Honors: Gr. 10, Joseph Dretske, Mia Krahn, Paige Krahn, Ambria McCrary
High Honors: Gr. 11, Jack DePrey, Tyler Gresens, Averi Wolfram
High Honors: Gr. 12, Ella DeNoyer, Nicholas Peterson
Honors: Gr. 9, Isaiah Arndt, Philip Becraft, Kaycee Guzman, Sofia Nakielski, Caleb Studnicka, Rachel Van Buren
Honors: Gr. 10, Mya Morgan
Honors: Gr. 12, Calvin Murray, Greta Pingel, Ianna Wolfram
Commendables: Gr. 9, Paxton Denning-Caldwell
Commendables: Gr. 10, Amelia Meyer, Mara Meyer, Nathaniel Peterson
Commendables: Gr. 11, Owen Kraft
