There’s not many brides who think about starting a new business on their wedding day but then again they aren’t Kalia Xiong.
As the young fashion designer zipped up her off-the-rack wedding dress she knew it wasn’t quite right.
“The dress didn’t fit me well and that’s what started it, I knew I could do better for brides and not charge them an arm and a leg to do alterations,” Xiong said of her business inspiration.
In June, Xiong opened up Day in Whyte in downtown Sun Prairie, specializing in bride, bridesmaids, and mother-of-the-bride dress alterations.
Xiong, who earned a fashion design degree from American InterContinental University in London and then interned for some big-name wedding alteration companies, exudes enthusiasm when she talks about her women clients.
“Our motto is we want to fit women to a T,” Xiong said. “We listen to the bride to see what she wants and also give her our opinion to make sure the fit is perfect each time.”
At the by-appointment Main Street bridal alterations studio, fashioned with silk flowers and mirrors, there is calming jazz music playing and tea, coffee and wine to soothe the nerves of a busy bride.
“The whole wedding thing is so overwhelming,” Xiong said remembering her own experience, “And sometimes you don’t notice how the dress fits during alterations. You just want to get it over with because there are so many other things to do.”
At Day in Whyte, clients are followed through the process with one seamstress for a flawless, streamlined approach.
“That way the dress is being worked on by the same person, so it is a consistent fit,” Xiong said, recommending that brides bring in their dresses 4-5 months before their wedding.
Xiong runs the shop — with three other seamstresses and a general manager — like she would a pep rally, steering away from the image of cluttered alteration shops with grumpy employees.
“I tell my seamstresses that no matter how bad their day is going they have to stay upbeat because if they are down the bride isn’t going to feel very good and then everyone will be stressed out,” Xiong said.
Fashion and design have been Xiong’s lifelong pursuits. She started sewing dresses for her dolls at age 12, inspired by her mom’s sewing skills.
After she finished school in London and worked in the fashion industry for a few years, she refined her career ambitions.
“The fashion industry was super competitive, and I was a pretty good designer but I was never going to reach the Vera Wang level,” Xiong said, mentioning the iconic wedding dress designer who inspires her.
Xiong was set to open a bridal alterations shop in Arizona, where she lived with her husband and daughter, but her family in Wisconsin urged her to come here to launch the business.
“They told me to try it here first and if it doesn’t work out that I can always go back to Arizona,” Xiong said.
But Xiong is fitting in well with the shops on the 300 East Main Street block — a hair salon and spa, a clothing boutique, and a music shop — all owned by women.
The only downside of starting Day in Whyte is COVID-19 and its effects on the wedding industry and small businesses.
“I never expected to run in a situation like this—no one has—the business is all new and I spent so much money to get it up and running, and boom, something like this happens,” Xiong said. “We’ve actually been hit pretty hard, but I have to keep going.”
But Xiong remains positive that Day in Whyte will prosper in the growing Sun Prairie area, since it’s the only specialized alteration business outside of the Milwaukee area. She’s trying to build her business by word-of-mouth and reaching out to bridal shops that don’t have in-house alterations.
She’s pretty confident that she can win over brides once they step in Day in Whyte’s door. She’s even come up with a catchy slogan.
“Get hitched with a stitch from Day in Whyte,” she said.
Day in Whyte, 385 E. Main St. Sun Prairie, is open by appointment only. Call (608) 473-5903 or visit dayinwhyte.com.
