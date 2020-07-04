Mia Zutter is receiving a $2,000 scholarship from the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired (WCBVI). Each year, the council awards scholarships to students from Wisconsin who are blind or visually impaired based on outstanding academic achievement and community involvement.
Zutter will be a senior in fall 2020 at the University of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn. Zutter is studying psychology, and is from Sun Prairie.
“I think the biggest barrier between the visually impaired/blind community and other people is a lack of understanding and a fear of doing or saying the wrong thing,” said Zutter.
“I always try to be as open and as clear as I can be when sharing about my life. During my freshman year, when I went to the Paralympics, there were a few stories about my journey posted in the school newspaper and on the website,” Zutter said. “One of my goals going into these interviews was to be as open as I was comfortable with in order to allow people a glimpse into the world I live in.”
At St. Scholastica, Zutter is a member of the cross country team, the Nordic Ski Club, and volunteers for the children’s ski team in Duluth. She participated in the Paralympics in 2018 as a Nordic skier in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Scholarship recipients were selected based on grade point average, a personal essay, community engagement and letters of recommendation.
“We are very pleased and honored to offer eight scholarships this year to a talented and diverse group of students,” said Denise Jess, CEO/Executive Director of the Council. “I am hopeful that they will make a positive difference in the world.”
Zutter received the scholarship at the Council’s virtual scholarship awards ceremony on Thursday, June 4.
The mission of the WCBVI is to promote the dignity and empowerment of the people in Wisconsin who are blind or visually impaired by providing services, advocating legislation, and educating the general public; to learn more, visit WCBlind.org.
