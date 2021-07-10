The Sun Prairie Area Community Band (SPACB) invites everyone to celebrate with us as the band returns to live performances following the COVID-19 pandemic!
The band's summer concert series takes place at Wetmore Park, 555 North St., on the following dates:
• Tuesday, July 20, 6-7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 3, 6-7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 17, 6-7 p.m.
Tuesday, August 31, 6-7 p.m.
The Sun Prairie Area Community Band is a volunteer organization that serves the community by providing musical performances in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and area communities.
The SPACB is a concert band of musicians of all levels that performs a wide repertoire of music. The SPACB offers a friendly and relaxed atmosphere that unites its members through their common love of music, while striving for the highest level of musicianship.
For more information on the Sun Prairie Community Band, visit our website at www.spacb.org