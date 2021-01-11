Soggy Prairie releases new music

Sun Prairie’s own Soggy Prairie recently released their third album, their first since officially changing their name.
This is also their first live album, a mix of originals and covers recorded live at the Hop Haus Brewing company in one night back in February 2020, when it was still legal to gather together and listen to music. It includes newcomer Erin Barnard on the fiddle, as well as Kodey Feiner on guitar, Jim Kvalheim on mandolin, Krist Kvalheim on banjo, and an uncredited bass player. The album was recorded and mixed by Bryan Wheeler of Big Wheel Recording in nearby Waunakee, and produced and packaged by Sooper Dooper in Madison. Jacket Design was done by Craig Oren. Copies are available at both Hop Haus locations, Verona and Fitchburg. You can also order by emailing Kodey at kodey@soggyprairie.com. CDs $10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.