Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
The Colonial Club Senior Activity Center is located at 301 Blankenheim Lane on Sun Prairie’s east side, but serves seniors in northeastern Dane County.

The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. 

The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

Colonial Club is following the current Dane County face-covering mandates. Anyone entering the building is asked to wear a mask.

Call 608-837-4611 to learn more about activities for the week of Feb. 28-March 4, 2022, which include:

Monday, February 28

• Music and Motion 9 a.m.

• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

• Sheepshead, Skat 500 1 p.m.

• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

• Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome

• Mahjong 2 p.m.

• Line Dancing 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

• Music and Motion 9 a.m.

• Rummikub 10 a.m.

• RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m.

• Euchre 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 3

• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.

• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

• Canasta 12:30 p.m.

• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.

Friday, March 4

• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.

• Bean Bag Toss – New players welcome 10 a.m.

• Mahjong 10 a.m.

• Dominoes 10 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

Computer Tutor to the Rescue - Did you get a new phone, tablet or laptop for Christmas? Are you wondering how to set it up and use it? Or do you just wonder how to use a computer? Call 608-837-4611 to sign up for a 30 minute session with one of our computer volunteers on Monday, March 21, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.

For a more complete list of Colonial Club activities, pick up a Courier newsletter, go online to colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.

