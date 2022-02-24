The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services.
The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance.
Colonial Club is following the current Dane County face-covering mandates. Anyone entering the building is asked to wear a mask.
Call 608-837-4611 to learn more about activities for the week of Feb. 28-March 4, 2022, which include:
Monday, February 28
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
• Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, March 4
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Bean Bag Toss – New players welcome 10 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Computer Tutor to the Rescue - Did you get a new phone, tablet or laptop for Christmas? Are you wondering how to set it up and use it? Or do you just wonder how to use a computer? Call 608-837-4611 to sign up for a 30 minute session with one of our computer volunteers on Monday, March 21, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.
For a more complete list of Colonial Club activities, pick up a Courier newsletter, go online to colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.