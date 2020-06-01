Green Salad with Berries
Prep time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1 cup torn romaine
• 1 cup fresh baby spinach
• 1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
• 1/2 cup thinly sliced celery
• 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
• 1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
• 2 green onions, chopped
• 1/4 cup raspberry vinaigrette
• 1 cup fresh raspberries
Directions
In a large bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. To serve, drizzle with vinaigrette and toss to combine. Top with raspberries.
1 serving: 157 calories, 10g fat (1g saturated fat), 0 cholesterol, 50mg sodium, 15g carbohydrate (8g sugars, 5g fiber), 4g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fruit.
