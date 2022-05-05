United Way of Dane County logo (2022)

For 100 years, United Way of Dane County has mobilized the caring power of community to create lasting, generational change.

The Community Volunteer Awards are a great way to recognize those who are doing critical, impactful work to make the community a better place to live, for all.

UWDC is accepting nominations for the 2022 Community Volunteer Awards now through 11:59 p.m. on May 13, 2022.

Nominees must meet the following criteria:

• Youth award recipients must be 18 years or younger.

• The nominee’s activities must impact Dane County.

• Activities can include, but are not limited to, serving nonprofits, neighborhood groups, schools and faith-based organizations.

• Volunteering can include paid time off and reimbursement for expenses.

• Previous nominees and recipients may be nominated again, but recipients of a 2020-21 award may not be nominated in 2022.

• The nominee’s activities should have occurred in the previous 12 months, but do not necessarily have to be ongoing.

To learn more about the awards and/or submit a nomination, visit www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/cva. All nominees will be recognized, and award recipients will be announced at UWDC’s Seasons of Caring: Community Kickoff on Aug. 23.

With a mission to unite the community to achieve measurable results that change lives, UWDC is committed to being a catalyst for inclusion and systemic change – working collaboratively with local nonprofits, businesses, community leaders, donors, volunteers and families to solve big-picture issues no one person or organization can address alone; visit www.unitedwaydanecounty.org to learn more.