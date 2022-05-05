For 100 years, United Way of Dane County has mobilized the caring power of community to create lasting, generational change.
The Community Volunteer Awards are a great way to recognize those who are doing critical, impactful work to make the community a better place to live, for all.
UWDC is accepting nominations for the 2022 Community Volunteer Awards now through 11:59 p.m. on May 13, 2022.
Nominees must meet the following criteria:
• Youth award recipients must be 18 years or younger.
• The nominee’s activities must impact Dane County.
• Activities can include, but are not limited to, serving nonprofits, neighborhood groups, schools and faith-based organizations.
• Volunteering can include paid time off and reimbursement for expenses.
• Previous nominees and recipients may be nominated again, but recipients of a 2020-21 award may not be nominated in 2022.
• The nominee’s activities should have occurred in the previous 12 months, but do not necessarily have to be ongoing.
To learn more about the awards and/or submit a nomination, visit www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/cva. All nominees will be recognized, and award recipients will be announced at UWDC’s Seasons of Caring: Community Kickoff on Aug. 23.
With a mission to unite the community to achieve measurable results that change lives, UWDC is committed to being a catalyst for inclusion and systemic change – working collaboratively with local nonprofits, businesses, community leaders, donors, volunteers and families to solve big-picture issues no one person or organization can address alone; visit www.unitedwaydanecounty.org to learn more.