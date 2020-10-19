Get fresh with Dane County Farmers Market

The Dane County Farmers Market has Weekly on Wednesdays thru Nov. 18, from 3- 6 p.m. at Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center, Madison. Find out more or pre-order at https://dcfm.org/markets/local-food-pick-up This spinach, leek, and feta pie as an indulgence with fresh produce treat to make and to eat! Grab fragrant and sweet leeks from Sun-Prairie based JenEhr Family Farm. Leek, Feta, and Greens Spiral Pie Servings: makes a dozen 4-inch pies Ingredients Filling: 2 T olive oil 1 lb spinach or other leafy greens, stems removed 3 large leeks, very thinly sliced salt and pepper 2 garlic cloves, minced 2 T finely chopped fresh dill 1 T chopped fresh mint a pinch or two of freshly grated nutmeg 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 1/4 cup (35 g) pine nuts, toasted 8 oz feta, crumbled Assembly: 12 large sheets phyllo 1/2 cup or more butter, melted for brushing 1 T (10 g) sesame seeds, toasted Steps Make the filling: Add 1 T of olive oil to a large pan and heat over medium heat, then add the damp spinach and cook until wilted, 2-3 min. Transfer to colander, wring it out, and coarsely chop. Wipe out pan and add second T of olive oil. Heat over medium, add leeks, and salt. Saute for 1 min. Reduce heat to low, add 1 T water, cover, and let cook for 10 min, stirring once or twice. Remove lid, increase heat back to med, and cook for 5 min longer, until leeks are sweet and only just beginning to brown. Add garlic, cook for 2 min more. Add spinach, dill, and mint, and cook until warmed through. Add salt and pepper, stir in nutmeg. Let cool to lukewarm, then stir in eggs, pine nuts, and cheese Assembly: heat oven to 375. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Place one phyllo sheet on your counter, with the wider side closer to you. Cover the remaining sheets with a damp towel so they don’t dry out, which they otherwise will do quickly. Brush the phyllo sheet lightly with butter all over. Make a small fold (1-inch) across the side closest to you, to reinforce it a bit. Add about 5 T of the greens mixture, and spread it out in a thin log. Begin to roll carefully from the reinforced side; it should be moderately tight, with no sagging spaces, but not so rigid that you’ll have trouble snaking it. Dab both ends of the log with additional butter, and carefully roll into a spiral. Seal the final end onto the snail body as best as you can. Bake the pies: transfer pie to prepared baking tray and brush with additional butter, then sprinkle top with sesame seeds. Repeat until dough is used up. Bake for 35-40 min, until golden brown.
This spinach, leek, and feta pie as an indulgence with fresh produce treat to make and to eat! Grab fragrant and sweet leeks from Sun-Prairie based JenEhr Family Farm.
Leek, Feta, and Greens Spiral Pie
Servings: makes a dozen 4-inch pies
Ingredients
Filling:
2 T olive oil
1 lb spinach or other leafy greens, stems removed
3 large leeks, very thinly sliced
salt and pepper
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 T finely chopped fresh dill
1 T chopped fresh mint
a pinch or two of freshly grated nutmeg
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup (35 g) pine nuts, toasted
8 oz feta, crumbled
Assembly:
12 large sheets phyllo
1/2 cup or more butter, melted for brushing
1 T (10 g) sesame seeds, toasted
Steps
Make the filling:
Add 1 T of olive oil to a large pan and heat over medium heat, then add the damp spinach and cook until wilted, 2-3 min. Transfer to colander, wring it out, and coarsely chop.
Wipe out pan and add second T of olive oil. Heat over medium, add leeks, and salt. Saute for 1 min. Reduce heat to low, add 1 T water, cover, and let cook for 10 min, stirring once or twice. Remove lid, increase heat back to med, and cook for 5 min longer, until leeks are sweet and only just beginning to brown. Add garlic, cook for 2 min more. Add spinach, dill, and mint, and cook until warmed through. Add salt and pepper, stir in nutmeg. Let cool to lukewarm, then stir in eggs, pine nuts, and cheese
Assembly:
heat oven to 375. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Place one phyllo sheet on your counter, with the wider side closer to you. Cover the remaining sheets with a damp towel so they don’t dry out, which they otherwise will do quickly. Brush the phyllo sheet lightly with butter all over. Make a small fold (1-inch) across the side closest to you, to reinforce it a bit. Add about 5 T of the greens mixture, and spread it out in a thin log. Begin to roll carefully from the reinforced side; it should be moderately tight, with no sagging spaces, but not so rigid that you’ll have trouble snaking it. Dab both ends of the log with additional butter, and carefully roll into a spiral. Seal the final end onto the snail body as best as you can.
Bake the pies:
transfer pie to prepared baking tray and brush with additional butter, then sprinkle top with sesame seeds. Repeat until dough is used up. Bake for 35-40 min, until golden brown.
