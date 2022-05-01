The Colonial Club Senior Center, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are no longer required; however, we support anyone wishing to wear a mask.
Club activities scheduled for May 2-6, 2022 include:
Monday, May 2• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
• Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Chimes 1 p.m.
• Chorus 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4• Footcare
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Smoke Alarms and fire safety information 10:30 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 5• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer 10:30 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, May 6• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Mother’s Day Celebration 2 p.m.
StrawberryFest is around the corner -- Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Plans are underway for this all outdoor event that will feature the band “Nine Thirty Standard” and include food, craft booths, raffles, children’s entertainment and, of course, fresh strawberries for sale and strawberry shortcakes. Look for more information in upcoming newsletters.
If you are interested in reserving a craft booth, being a sponsor or volunteering, contact Amanda Babiarz at ababiarz@colonialclub.org. or 608-837-4611.
The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more. For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or go online to colonialclub.org.