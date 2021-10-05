Adventure Day winners announced

The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District hosted Adventure Day, an event to support Sunshine Place, in memory of Sun Prairie Fire Captain Cory Barr on Friday, September 24.
This was the first year of event with over 250 people participated in Adventure Day and visited businesses in downtown Sun Prairie in an effort to raise over $1,500 for Sunshine Place.
In early 2018, Cory Barr expressed his wish to hold a family-friendly event in Downtown Sun Prairie while also collecting donations for Sunshine Place — the local resource for community and social service support. Downtown Sun Prairie’s Business Improvement District (BID) was made aware of Cory’s interest in holding an event that supported Sunshine Place, and voted to host Adventure Day to fulfill Cory’s wish, and to honor his memory.
Participants visited businesses that were handing out swag items, hosting activities, and offering discounts and promotions. After exploring Downtown Sun Prairie, participants were invited to enter their name for three chances to win prizes. Prize winners, with prize packages are included here:
PRIZE WINNERS
• Alison Markham – Prize Package: Aveda Products from MCV Salon, Meant to Bead 101 class and $15 gift card, free lesson at the Piano Gal Shop, and $50 gift card to Salvatore’s Tomato Pies
• Amy Anderson – Prize Package: $68 gift card (cost to do a work shop) from Board & Brush, surprise gift each month for a year from The Wire Basket, $20 gift card to Prairie Flowers & Gifts, $10 gift card to Cannery Wine Bar & Tasting Room, $25 gift card to Glass Nickel Pizza
• Kelly Lawless – Coffee & Beer for a Year Prize Package: Coffee for a year at Beans N’ Cream, $25 gift card to Full Mile Beer Co. and Kitchen, and 1 crowler every month for a year from Full Mile Beer Co. and Kitchen.
• Jet Resteau – Prize Package: $25 gift card to Faded Roots Boutique, $25 gift card to Forever Yours Jewelry, $50 gift card to Meze Mediterranean Grill, surprise gift each month for a year from Carpe Diem Boutique
• Orion Aguilar – Family Game Night Basket from Hebl & Hebl, LLC
• Elin Dickinson – Free Fire Truck Ride to School from the Sun Prairie Fire Department!
• Kim Borak – Free room rental at Flavors! Wine Bar & $350 gift card from Abarrotes El Primo
• Barry Benson Jr. – Prize Package: Free burger every month for a year from Pit Stop Pub, $20 gift card to Mr.
Rudd’s Barber Shop, $10 gift card to Cannery Wine Bar & Tasting Room
• Stephanie Hauley – Prize Package: Free burger every month for a year from Eddie’s Alehouse, $20 gift card to Mr. Rudd’s Barber Shop, $10 gift card to Cannery Wine Bar & Tasting Room, $25 gift card and 1 crowler everymonth for a year from Full Mile Beer Co. and Kitchen
• Ruth Filz – $350 catering party from Guimo’s Mexican Restaurant
• Kelly Stahl – Home Essentials Basket from Cardinal Title, LLC
• Aubrey Barr – Rooftop Rental for 50 people for 3 hours on a Tuesday or Wednesday at the Loft at 132
• Kelly Lawless – Prize Package: $25 gift card to MCV Salon, merchandise from Wisconsin Apparel, $35 gift certificate to Designer Nails, $25 gift card to Faded Roots Boutique, and $25 Glass Nickel gift card.
• Kara Mulvihill – Prize Package: gift from Nest Interior Design, smart thermostat from Sun Prairie Utilities, and $25 Glass Nickel gift card
• Christine Immel – Prize Package: $20 gift card to Prairie Flowers & Gifts, $25 gift card to Forever Yours Jewelry, $50 gift card to Meze Mediterranean Grill, free lesson at the Piano Gal Shop, $50 gift card to Salvatore’s Tomato Pies
• Sofia Badell – Prize Package: $50 gift card to Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, game night pack from Andy Eyers – State Farm Insurance, and $25 gift card to Nitty Gritty
