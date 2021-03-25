Dane County Farmers Market kicks off April 10

The 2021 Outdoor Farmers Market Season kicks off at Alliant Energy Center on Saturday, April 10 from 7 a.m.- 12 p.m.
This market will be a traditional farmers market with primarily spontaneous shopping. Customers may also pre-order products and pick them up. Please visit the DCFM Safe Shopper Code of Conduct for information on the COVID-19 pandemic safety measures in place.
The DCFM will also continue to offer the pre-order/drive-thru Local Food Pick Up on Wednesday afternoons at the Alliant Energy Center. Currently, the local food pick ups are inside of Pavilion 2 and on Wednesday, March 24, that will move outdoors to the parking lot in front of the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center.
Because of the risk of the COVID-19 virus, The Capitol Police have not issued a permit to the DCFM to return to the Capitol Square this spring but market officials do anticipate getting back to the original location sometime this year.
“Our fundamental mission is to ensure that Wisconsin family farms and small food businesses can be economically viable and that our community has access to high-quality, fresh local foods. This mission continues whether we are permitted to be on the Capitol Square or not,” DCFM officials say.
More info at https://dcfm.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.