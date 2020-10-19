Urban SUN reads The Mothers

Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club is a new monthly book club devoted to creating meaningful conversations about race by exploring works of contemporary and historical African-American authors.
Discussions are led by Sun Prairie residents, Donna Mackey and Marilyn Ruffin. October’s selection is “The Mothers” by Brit Bennett. Limited copies are available at the library for those registered. Please call the Information Desk at 825-0702 to pick up a copy.
The Urban SUN book club will meet via Zoom on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 3-4 p.m. Visit the events calendar at www.sunlib.org to register.
