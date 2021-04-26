Library Reopening-Phase II begins Monday, May 10
On Monday, May 10, 2021, the library will be opening its doors for more in-person services. Phase II hours of service will be: M-F: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun: 1-5 p.m.
In preparation for the reopening, the library will be closed for all services on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7. Drive-up and walk-up window service for holds pick up will be offered on Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9. Express Technology will be closed on Saturday, May 8.
The library will be adding back the following services:
• Quick Browsing (30 minute limit for browsing and check-out)
• In-person reference service, technology assistance, readers’ advisory service, circulation service
• Additional computer stations (one hour limit for computers)
• Faxing, photocopying, printing, microfilm reader, wi-fi
• Self-check-out
• In-person holds pick up
• Linkcat stations for catalog searching
• Adult Services will accommodate magazine and newspaper requests
• Services by appointment: Resume writing assistance, Teleconferencing, Telehealth, Test Proctoring, Project Recovery Counseling. These services will take place in the Discussion Room and will be coordinated by Adult Services.
• Walk-up window (Circulation & Youth Services)
• Summer Library Program for Youth & Adults
• Outdoor programs
• Bus passes, taxi ride share, recycle stickers
Drive-up Window Changes
Starting on Monday, May 10, drive-up and walk-up pickups will be by appointment only. Reservations can be made at www.sunlib.org and click on "Schedule a curbside pickup". Library staff will not be able to process unscheduled pickups, but scheduled pickups will be available throughout the day either at the drive-up window or the walk-up window. Please make sure to check "walk up" or "drive up" on the reservation form so staff can prepare items correctly. The window will not be staffed directly, and interaction must be done through the intercom. Although pickups will be limited, the building will be open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays for in-person hold pickup and self check-out. To limit close interaction between staff and patrons, all in-person pickups will be expected to make use of the self-checkout machines. Please contact the Circulation Department with questions at 825-7323.
Adult Services
Virtual Beginner's Chinese Calligraphy
Sunday, May 2 2-3 p.m.
Join San Francisco-based Calligraphy artist, Jojo Liu for a live online session. Jojo will teach the art of traditional Chinese Calligraphy including; how to hold a brush, write basic strokes, and write standing. This workshop will be held via Zoom. To attend the event, please register on the events calendar on our website www.sunlib.org and call 825-0702 or email sunref@sunlib.org with questions. Funding for this program is generously provided by an “East Asia in Wisconsin Library Program” grant from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for East Asian Studies (CEAS).
Pakistani Cooking Demo: Mom's Favorite!
Tuesday, May 4 6:30-7:30 p.m.
A fun program just in time for Mother's Day! We're excited to welcome local chef Huma Siddiqui back for another delicious Pakistani cooking demonstration! She'll be preparing a few of her mom's favorite dishes: cholay, raita, and pasties. This meal is comprised of garbanzo beans cooked with spices, whole cumin, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, a yogurt side sauce, and puff pastry. The recipes will be shared with registrants prior to the program, so that participants may gather the ingredients and follow along live or prepare it at home after the event! This program will be held online via Zoom. Please register on the events calendar on our website www.sunlib.org.
Beginner's Tai Chi
Wednesday, May 5, 12, 19 and 26 11-11:30 a.m.
Tai Chi is slow, mindful exercise and attention to the breath proven to be helpful for strength, alignment, flexibility, stress management, cognitive fitness, and balance of body, mind and spirit. It's practical, relaxing, and can be modified for a wide range of special needs. Take a break and learn the basics with certified master instructor, Jody Curley, M.A. This is a four part weekly series, but you do not need to register for all four to attend. You are welcome to attend those that fit your schedule, but please note, you must register for each session individually. These sessions will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom log in information, please register on the events calendar on our website www.sunlib.org.
Project Recovery Workshops
The library is pleased to partner with Project Recovery to bring critical resources and services to Sun Prairie residents affected by the pandemic. In addition to holding "office hours" at the library (beginning mid-May), Project Recovery counselors will be offering a series of workshops aimed at helping people cope with and begin to recover from the effects of the pandemic. The first two workshops will be:
Connections and Reflections a Year Later
Monday, April 26, 7-8 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
I Am. I Have. I Want. Positive Perspectives and Goal Setting
Monday, May 3, 7-8 p.m.
Friday, May 7, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
All sessions will be held via Zoom. Registration is required, and Zoom details will be emailed to participants. For more information and to register, please visit the Event Calendar at www.sunlib.org.
What is Project Recovery?
Project Recovery is Wisconsin’s crisis counseling program (CCP) in response to a disaster or critical event. Counselors are based in the local community to teach coping and stress management skills to anyone dealing with the anxiety and uncertainty caused by the event. The CCP helps individuals and communities recover from natural and human-caused disasters through community outreach and access to resources. Wisconsin has been involved with the CCP since 2001. Project Recovery activates when needs exceed the local community or state. For more information about Project Recovery, please visit: https://projectrecoverywi.org/
Children’s & Teen Services
Storytimes
Small Fry Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. and Storytime is on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. through April 27. Join the SPPL Storytime Facebook Group to participate or view on the SPPL YouTube Channel. The archive of past Storytimes is always available on demand.
Family Adventure Day – Sammy’s Favorites
April 28 or April 29 at 4 p.m.
Geared for kids in Grades K-5 and their families. Registration is required. A supply bag that will include materials for weather projects will need to be picked up before the program. Sammy will then walk everyone through the projects on Zoom. Register on the events calendar at www.sunlib.org.
Teen Book Club
Wednesday, April 28 3:00 p.m.
Teen Book Club is intended for readers ready for Teen materials and topics. Participation is generally eighth grade and up. All meetings will be held on the first and third Wednesdays at 3:00 on Zoom and registration is required. Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register.
Among Us with Melissa
Friday, April 30 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Melissa wants to learn how to play Among Us. Teach her how. Game with Melissa on Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Registration required for each session and space is limited. Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register. All sessions will be held on Zoom.
Youth Programs will take a pause in May while we enter Phase II Reopening and prepare for Summer Programs.
Dream Bus Bookmobile
Mondays, 4-6 p.m. C.H. Bird Elementary
Saturday, May 1 and 15, 9-11 a.m. Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market
The Dream Bus is a library on wheels! Sign-up for a library card, return materials, and get free books, movies, wi-fi and more! Visit the table outside the Dream Bus, for touch-less browsing. On-board service will not be offered currently. Staff will be observing social distancing and wearing masks.
