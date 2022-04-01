Winnowings

10 Years AgoMarch 29, 2012
Pictured in this issue, students performing in Prairie Music Academy’s “Minuet to Win It” event, which included games, songs, and selections from the musical “Grease.”
The Sun Prairie Police Department will be changing the way it responds to gasoline drive-offs after the Sun Prairie Committee of the Whole voted to support an amended policy at the March 27 meeting.
In Sept. 2011, Sun Prairie High School Student Council members raised $8,006.56 for Susan G. Komen for the Cure, the largest single donation from a high school the organization has received. Junior Megan Patterson helped organize a Pink Out event after the event was started three years ago by another student, Paige Butler.
A full-page ad advertises the 2012 Great Sun Prairie Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 7 at lower Angell Park. Hunters were encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for admission, and a basket to carry eggs.
DEATHS: Fern Arlene Alt, 84, March 15. Donna Louise Egre, 88, March 18.
25 Years AgoApril 3, 1997
Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson recently proclaimed April as Community Banking Month in recognition of the role Wisconsin’s 320 community banks play in enhancing the state’s communities. Members of the Community Bankers of Wisconsin (CBW) will be hosting a series of activities to coincide with Community Banking Month.
Sun Prairie varsity hockey has never seen a year like this year, taking home the Holiday Tournament trophy, sectional plaques from this year and last year, the state championship trophy, the team photo on the Coliseum ice, and All-Conference medals.
On Tuesday, the Sun Prairie City Council gave final approval for the sale of Outlot 5 in the Sun Prairie Business Park to Hallman-Lindsay Paints. Hallman-Lindsay Paints’ Tim Mielcarek said it was too early to discuss construction dates but added that the new facility would be 75,000 square feet, 50 percent more space.
A record spring city election turnout of 31 percent returned JoAnn Orfan to her third elected term as Sun Prairie’s mayor.
The City of Sun Prairie should decide soon regarding its library design, according to Lonn Frye, architect.
BIRTHS: Girls to Trisha Balch and Justin Renard, March 29; Vale and Theresa Wisden, March 23. A boy to Sherri and Mike Collins, March 29.
DEATHS: Norman C. Ziegler, 67, March 31. Robert E. Smith, 78, March 18. Clarice “Ski” Irvin, 70, March 30.
50 Years Ago
April 6, 1972
Winners in the local election for City Council seats were Robert Schaben and Charles Haselow.
Voters were in favor of the referendum to limit apartments to 50 percent of all living units, 1,615 to 887.
On the sidewalk referendum asking if sidewalks should be built at city expense, the voters said no by a vote of 1,781 to 756.
Sun Prairie joined the McGovern sweep in the Democratic side of the Presidential primary.
Plans are being made for a second nursery school.
This year, winter lingers on and on. We had 10.9 inches of snow on March 29.
The opener for the Sun Prairie High School baseball team had to be postponed on April 1 when the playing field was covered with snow as seen in a photo.
“Alice in Wonderland” will be presented at the Senior High on April 22.
William Maibaum, a former Sun Prairie man, was honored recently in Dayton, Ohio, for 20 years of public service.
WEDDING: Nancy Part and Paul Johnson, March 4.
DEATHS: George Nemec, 62, April 1. Irvin S. Helgeson, 61, April 1.
75 Years AgoApril 3, 1947
Urban Logeman is the new Village President.
J.M. Blaska was elected chairman of the township of Sun Prairie.
In the township of York, voters turned out to ballot against using daylight savings time 134 to 21.
At the P.T.A meeting, L.W. Amborn, County probation officer, said it is more correct to speak of “delinquent parents” instead of “delinquent children.”
Stores in town will open each Wednesday night during the summer, starting April 16. Some will be closed each Thursday afternoon.
“Moon Mist” will be the theme of the junior prom. Peter Broome and Mary Ann Statz will be king and queen.
Pfc. Donald Reinen returned home on Sunday from Germany. He was abroad 23 months and is now discharged.
“The Vanished Sausage Maker,” a Norwegian comedy firm, was shown Monday afternoon to Norwegians of the community invited by Charles I. Nygaard, who plans to book the film from coast to coast.
Paul Spahn, S2/C, is home from Corpus Christi, Texas, where he spent the winter at the U.S. Naval Hospital. He is on terminal leave.
WEDDING: Judy Likeness and Glenn H. Buss, March 29.
BIRTHS A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Kranz, recently.
DEATHS: Mrs. W.N. Mosel, 75, March 27. Michael Stier, 82, April 1. Mrs. Emile M. Muser, 83, March 31.
100 Years Ago
April 6, 1922
Nine gallons of moonshine were seized in an automobile occupied by men at Sun Prairie last Thursday afternoon. The federal official making the arrest was Mr. George Jacklin, a former Sun Prairie boy.
Last Saturday, the opening of Tester’s Restaurant was held. Ice cream sundaes were as free as water, the ladies were presented with carnations, and all enjoyed the music of Stub’s orchestra of Waterloo.
Rev. Ed A. Stevens, who has been pastor of the Congregational Church in our village for the past year, preached his farewell sermon last Sunday.
The spring election brought out a big vote. Rupert J. Batz was elected Village President. Clerk is F.I. Connor, Treasurer is H.L. Conrad, Constable is F.J. Oehrlein.
At Weisensel’s, a pail of spice herring sells for $1.
The war between Ulster and the Irish Free State has ended.
BIRTHS: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. John Thompson, April 3.
DEATHS: Mrs. William Blatterman, 66, April 3. Mrs. Theresa Stransky, recently. Harry Ulmer, 45, April 5.
125 Years Ago
April 6, 1897
A particularly sad accident occurred on the farm of E.B. Gerum in Bristol, Saturday evening. A young man employed on the far went to the top of a 50-foot windmill to oil the gearing. When about to make the descent, he missed his footing and fell to the ground. He was so severely injured that he lived but a few hours. His home was in Portage, and he was taken there for burial.
Mary O.A. Olson has just returned from Chicago and Milwaukee with a large stock of spring millinery. Opening is next week.
In the Village Board Proceedings, all payments for service are recorded. Four payments were made for labor on streets. The highest was $1.50; the three others were 75 cents, 70 cents, and 32 cents.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Sam Shadel, recently; Mr. and Mrs. John Grimm, March 23.
DEATH: Knute Oleson, 53, March 27.