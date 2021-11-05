Alaina is a senior at Sun Prairie High School. Her parents are Jane and Mike Jacobs. Alaina is being recognized as Optimist Youth of the Month for her participation in SPHS’s Student Council. While in high school Alaina has been involved in the following extra-curricular activities: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Lacrosse, the Science Olympiad, Math League and an internship at the Boys and Girls Club. Alaina’s honors and awards include: National Honor Society, the Cardinal Way Award, Student Representative of Science Olympiad, lettered in Lacrosse, Academic Achievement Award, Honor Roll, and president of Student Council.
Alaina’s future plans are to pursue a career in environmental business. She wants to use her passion for business and regenerative thinking to focus on restoring the Earth for future generations.
Alaina is a firm believer in the power of gratitude. According to Alaina, “gratitude is not only being grateful for what you have, but also giving thanks for what you know is on the way. She is positive that the good things have happened to her in her high school career came about because she visualized them, and was grateful for them in advance.”
Alaina’s Student Council advisors are Mr. Keal and Mes. Peters.
Chloe is a senior at Sun Prairie High School. Her parents are Rachael and Jason Harkins. Chloe is being recognized as Optimist Youth of the Month for her participation in Sun Prairie High School’s Student Council. Her advisors are Mr. Keal and Mrs. Peters
Her extra-curricular activities include involvement with student council since her sophomore year. She is currently vice president of that organization. She also participates in DECA and has been involved in numerous community service opportunities. Additionally, she is a coach at her cheer gym where she works with youth teams.
Chloe’s future plans include going to college; she is currently applying to be accepted at UW-Madison, UW-LaCrosse, as well as the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She wants to major in business and marketing with a specific emphasis on real estate development. She plans to join clubs and programs at the university level that will guide her to a career in real estate development after college.
Chloe loves to travel and has been fortunate to travel around the world with her family. One of her favorite trips was with her dad and grandmother to Rome. She would love to develop hotels/resorts in the future so that she will have the ability to travel as a career.