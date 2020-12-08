Are Paul and Ringo are the only survivors of the world’s most famous rock ’n’ roll band?
A man who may be hiding down in Mexico would disagree.
His name is Jimmie Nicol and he saved the Beatles’ first world tour, according to rock ’n’ roll detective and author James Berkenstadt. The former Sun Prairie lawyer works in a realm that divides fact from fiction, where music and mystery meld into intrigue.
In his book “The Beatle Who Vanished”, Berkenstadt’s tells the story of Nicol, who filled in for Ringo Starr on the Beatles’ first world tour in 1964. Nicol spent two weeks on the road with the Beatles, stepping out of limousines, having swarms of girls ripping at his clothes and fainting as the group took the stage.
“After his 15 minutes of fame was over I wanted to know what happened to this guy,” Berkenstadt says.
Berkenstadt has spent years trying to track down Nicol. It’s clear that being part of the Fab Four wasn’t so fabulous.
After the 1964 famous gigs, Nicol had brief fame in a band “The Spotnicks” and produced and recorded in the music business. He would pop in and out, disappearing for long periods without letting his family know, and then showing up again.
Berkenstadt last heard a story about Nicol, now in his 80’s, that sums up his infamous life. His ex-wife reported that Nicol in frustration smashed an engraved gold watch that the Beatles had given him as a thank you.
“For Jimmie Nicol, some days it was good to be a Beatle and other days it upset him,” Berkenstadt says.
The mystery of Nicol is set to gain more notice with Berkenstadt’s book being made into a movie. Alex Orbison, Roy Orbison’s son, and Ashley Hamilton, George Hamilton’s son, bought the film rights to the book. The movie is in pre-production in England, with Berkenstadt serving as a consultant.
The Beatles have fascinated Berkenstadt since he was a little kid growing up in Chicago. He pored over album jackets, reading up on all the recording details the same way other kids memorized baseball card stats.
Berkenstadt would grow up to be an attorney, working for a time as corporate counsel for the Wisconsin Cheeseman in Sun Prairie and as a trial lawyer—but he never forgot the music. He found the skills that served him in the courtroom helped uncover information on his favorite musicians.
In his first book “Black Market Beatles: The Story Behind Their Lost Recordings,” Berkenstadt takes a deep dive into the vaults of unreleased tunes, sticking to his mission to try to write something new about the most famous band in history.
Over the years, Berkenstadt’s sleuthing skills and pursuit of the facts earned his work on the Beatles a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Library and Archive Collection.
Director Martin Scorsese hired him as a historical consultant for his 2011 documentary on George Harrison, “Living in the Material World” and he’s worked on Ron Howard’s “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week.”
“When I work with my clients, my job is not to lobby them in one direction but to show them know what I learned through research and let them make up their minds,” Berkenstadt says.
So it didn’t surprise Berkenstadt when Apple Records put out a re-released box set that included James Taylor’s “Carolina On My Mind” and he found George Harrison on the liner note credits for backing vocals. The company had hired Berkenstadt and his research proved the contrary.
“I contacted Apple Records to see if they found out different information and they said no, James Taylor just insisted he was there,” Berkenstadt saus.
Sometimes in the heady world of rock ’n’ roll, a good story beats the facts, but that, Berkenstadt said, is not his call to make.
Next up for Berkenstadt is a book on musical mysteries, which he hopes to adapt into a TV series. Digging into cases that have been closed for years, he will track down the conspiracy theory that Jamaican reggae star Bob Marley was killed by CIA agents — among other new research that involves other famous musicians. He said the details that he has uncovered may surprise some people.
“History is a tricky thing,” Berkenstadt said. “You need to delve into the details, you just can’t take one person’s word for something and expect it to be correct.”
Find out more about Rock ’n’ Roll Detective James Berkenstadt at www.rockandrolldetective.com.
