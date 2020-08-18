The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie is raising funds for its local service projects by offering free Kona Ice and a visit from the Dream Bus Bookmobile from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Titley Insurance Group Parking Lot at 1460 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie.
Although the event is free of charge, donations to the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie will be appreciated and used for Optimist projects in the community.
“Our Optimist Club’s number one priority has always been helping the children of this community. Fundraisers such as this one are essential to putting all of our plans into action,” Club President Adam Schleicher said.
“With this fundraiser, we hope to continue our wonderful projects to the children of the community who need it most,” Schleicher said.
With the money raised from the event, the Optimist Club hopes to continue with its funding for youth and family programs in the community.
The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie was chartered on Oct. 3, 1967. Programs and service projects the club focuses on include Students of the Month, Scholarship Programs, Hero Appreciation Night, Teacher Appreciation, Community Schools, Tri-Star Basketball, Box of Balloons, Sun Prairie Public Library and much more.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with more than 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico and throughout the world.
Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than 6 million young people each year.
To learn more about Optimist International, call 314-371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.
For more information about the event, call Maureen Crombie at 608-576-5819.
