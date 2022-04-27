Lucas is a senior at Sun Prairie High School. His parents are Jerry Oliver and Heather Ingram. Lucas is being recognized as an April Optimist Youth of the Month for his participation in Madison College’s Fire Academy.
Lucas’s future plans include the United States Army. He will be leaving in July for basic training. His ultimate goal is to become a police officer.
Lucas loves being active and the work with the Fire Academy has changed his life for the better in ways that he will never forget. It has made him an excellent athlete and a great student and has instilled in him a level of discipline and teamwork that will carry into everything he tries in his lifetime.
Lucas’s advisor at Madison College is Lisa Becher.
Dashle Maughan
Dashle (Dash) is a senior at Sun Prairie High School. His parents are Tekoni and Doug Maughan
Dash is being recognized as an April Optimist Youth of the Month for his participation in Madison College’s Fire Academy. His advisor is Lisa Becher.
His extra-curricular activities include involvement and participation in National Honor Society, Varsity Track (Hurdles), Varsity Hockey and Varsity Football. Dash has been a three-sport athlete for all four years of high school, which is quite an accomplishment.
Dash’s honors and awards include being a three-time Academic Excellence Award Winner, SP Business and Education GRIT Recognition Award recipient, and the WFCE Academic All-State Award 2021.
Dash’s future plans include going to UW-Eau Claire to study kinesiology or exercise science. He is considering being part of UW-Eau Claire’s track team.