Sunshine Place was recently awarded a grant from the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation in the amount of $5,000 to support the Sunshine Supper program.
Sunshine Place staff thanks the American Family Insurance Championship for continued support of the non-profit’s efforts along and with support of so many wonderful organizations in the area.
The American dream is kept alive by those who pursue it. That’s why the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation is working to show young people that their dreams are not only attainable but worth the effort. The foundation supports charities, educational initiatives and organizations aimed at building strong families and healthy kids, empowering them to chase and achieve their dream.
The Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation opens the grant request portal one time per year after the American Family Insurance Championship proceeds have been determined. The Foundation’s board of directors will review each grant request — under the mission of searching for organizations producing tangible outcomes that impact healthy children and families — with grant selections and funding allocations determined by the end of each calendar year. Please follow our social media and web site channels for additional grant information and timing.