10 Years Ago June 28, 2012
The lack of rainfall, mixed with above average temperatures, has wrought havoc on crops, especially corn. Dane County UW-Extension Interim Crops and Soils Agent Lee Jennings said the corn is most affected because the yield is determined during the early state of the crops’ development.
After the fireworks are over and after the festivities in nearby Token Creek — the Hiney Run, bike decorating contest, Remembrance ceremony and parade – have ended, Sun Prairie will celebrate with its 40th annual Flags of Freedom parade and field show.
EAA Chapter 93 awarded its 2012 Hoot and Betty Gibson Memorial Scholarship to two Sun Prairie students on Thursday, June 21.
Boy Scout Troop 333, sponsored by American Legion Post 333 and working with the City of Sun Prairie, want to thank the community for their generous donations over the last three elections. They collected several hundred pounds of food and $1,327.03 in donations and presented it to the food pantry.
BIRTH: A girl to Jim and Mary Eldridge, June 15.
25 Years Ago June 26, 1997
Sun Prairie alderman, acting as a committee of the whole on Tuesday night, tentatively agreed on a compromise solution to provide a sidewalk and a bike path leading to the new Patrick Marsh Middle School.
The Flags of Freedom parade and field show have served as a celebration of community spirit and hometown pride for the past 25 years. On Saturday, June 28, the Flags of Freedom jubilee will begin at 8 a.m. with a concert performance in the Sun Prairie High School auditorium.
Bob and Betty Rademacher will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on July 6 with an open house at the DeForest Area Community Center.
WEDDING: Tina Breuch to Greg Nimmo, June 21.
DEATHS: Orlean Mae Buskov, 66, June 22. Angel J. Burns Richardson, 76, June 9. Kathleen A. Olson, 64, June 18.
50 Years Ago June 29, 1972
Sun Prairie’s estimated population now stands at 10,934 compared to 10,065 estimated in January. The last official count was 9,935 based on the 1970 census.
A new park is planned for the Bradley property on South Bird Street, and a contest will be held to select a name for it.
Clifford Smith has been named the new building inspector.
Emil Vilhauer of Sun Prairie has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. Congress in the 2nd Congressional District.
John T. Theis will observe his 92nd birthday July 3.
The following local young men have enlisted in the U.S. Army: James Maasch, Allen Fredenberg and Thomas Kershner.
U.S. Congressman Robert Kastenmeier and family will officially become residents of Sun Prairie. The family will reside at 745 Pony Lane.
The Home Talent baseball team beat Rio, 12-4, in the first game of the second half of the summer season.
The Colonial Club has a new van.
At the recent Wisconsin Press Association meeting, The Star Countryman received first prizes for an editorial by Mike Hughes and for General Excellence. Three second prizes and two honorable mention awards were also received. Dan Royle, owner and publisher of The Star Countryman, was named Publisher of the Year.
The city’s concerns regarding the future of the Capehart housing area were expressed to the Dane County Housing Authority.
WEDDINGS: Marcia Matthieson and Lloyd Carlson, June 3; JoAnn Learmouth and Terry Tjugum, May 20; Ellen Weisensel and Gordon Gehrke, June 8; Linda Wright and Arthur Carlson, June 17; Carol Fehrman and Roger Stier, June 10; Jane Rademacher and John Lesch, Jr., June 3.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Urdiales, June 23; Mr. and Mrs. Fred Escher, June 21. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schulenburg, June 20.
DEATHS: Ferdinand Haefner, 74, June 24; Mrs. Frederick Scheinpflug, 79, June 21; William Baudler, 70, June 22.
75 Years Ago June 26, 1947
The centennial of St. Joseph’s parish in East Bristol was celebrated with a large attendance. The first mass as East Bristol was read in the log cabin home of an early settler, Joseph Derr, on January 22, 1847.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter R. Miller were hosts to the Gladiolus Society Sunday afternoon at their Rainbow Gardens. At present, their peonies are in full bloom. (The garden was located near the southeast corner of Jones and Windsor Streets.)
The Canning Company expects to open on July 2, which is one of the latest opening dates on record.
Miss Doris Yelk visited the United Artists Studio while on her trip west. Rob Holton, who is now an actor, arranged for her tour of the studio.
At the Langer Motor Co., you can buy a new tire for $14.
At Emden’s Grocery wieners sell at 43 cents per pound.
WEDDINGS: Geraldine M. Bork and Rodney Gehrke, June 21; Audrey Pauline Drunasky and Frederick W. Frisch, June 21; Vivian Noreen Booth and Beverly S. Roberts, June 15; Joyce Kroetz and Phillip J. Troia, June 7.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Finger, June 18; Mr. and Mrs. Robert A. Thompson, June 22. A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Russell Webber, June 21.
DEATHS: Ervin C. Tester, 63, June 22; the Rev. Msgr. Aloysius M. Gmeinder, 69, June 21.
100 Years Ago June 23, 1922
Charlie Chaplin’s two-reel comedy, “The Cure” will be shown here Sunday, July 2.
Miss Grace Hessing will tour Europe this summer. She will sail with Mary E. Spry of Fort Atkinson on July 1 from Montreal to Liverpool, England.
A number of citizens with the Sun Prairie Concert Band visited nearby towns boosting the July 4th celebration to be held here. The celebration will include horse races, baseball games, Vaudeville acts, band concerts and pavilion dancing – afternoon and evening. Dinner and supper will be served. Admission to the grounds is 50 cents and children under 15 are free. No charge for autos.
At the J.A. Batz Store during two Bargain Days, June 30 and July 1, three pounds of coffee sell for 83 cents and chocolate drops are 20 cents per pound. Jell-O costs 25 cents for three packages.
WEDDINGS: Elsie C. Laeser and Louis North, June 27; Edna Drunasky and Nicholas Finkler, June 27.
125 Years Ago June 24, 1897
The 50th anniversary of the Sun Prairie Baptist Church was celebrated Wednesday, June 23. A morning service was held and then a dinner was served in the church. A Sunday school missionary led in a prayer and praise service in the afternoon, followed by addresses and an original poem. In the evening another service of prayer and praise was held. In 1844 Baptists first began regular meetings here.
Col. William H. Angel was surprised on his birthday last Saturday evening. He was 84 years old.
On commencement night, the class presented a handsome chair to Prof. Melville and a napkin ring to Kuhnhenn.
The City Hall auditorium was packed with more than 800 people for the commencement exercises last Friday evening. Robert E. Davis spoke on “Do Labor Unions Help the Workman?” Mary Haecker’s speech, “Elements of Success”; “Peace on Earth, Good Will Toward Men” was the subject of Eleanor Hayden’s address; Agnes V. Davison’s oration was entitled “More Beyond.” The closing oration was given by the valedictorian, Thomas L. Bewick, and his subject was “Curfew and Morals.”
WEDDING: Mary Philpot and Charles Bacon, June 17.