Trinity Johnson-Felton, Fantasia West-Carter, and Zoey Conrady from Prairie Phoenix Academy have won the 2021 MLK Outstanding Person award sponsored by the Urban League of Greater Madison. This is a huge accomplishment for them and we are excited to see what the future holds for them!
Each year the Urban League of Greater Madison celebrates the achievements of outstanding young men and women across Dane County in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Nominations are accepted from any Dane County middle or high school. Nominees are selected based on their academic performance, engagement in their school community, and volunteer service outside of school. A maximum of two students from each grade at each Dane County middle or high school are awarded Outstanding Young Person Certificates. All Dane County schools (public or private) are eligible.
To nominate a students, visit www.ulgm.org. If you have any questions about the nomination process, please contact Andrew Schilcher at 608-729-1225 or aschilcher@ulgm.org.
