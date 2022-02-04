Want to celebrate a birthday for a friend who loves puppies, pianos and pink cars?
There’s a cookie for that, says Sun Prairie resident Prue Lotharius, the new owner of Cookies by Designs.
It’s not unusual for Lotharius and her team of designers to spend 30 minutes or more talking with customers when they call in a customized cookie order.
“We love when people personalize a cookie basket,” Lotharius says. “That is a huge trend right now.”
Cookies by Designs sells handcrafted cookies created for special occasions, events, anniversaries, and about anything else. Cookie baskets, trays and bouquets are customized with personal designs, other treats and small gift items.
Designers recently created Tiffany-themed wedding treats for a customer with a Tiffany box cookie, a diamond ring cookie and a cookie that says "I do."
Another customer requested cookies for a celebration of life ceremony, with each milestone of the person's life shown in an edible photo.
Lotharius bought the Cookies by Design franchise last April and recently moved to a larger space at 518 River Place in Monona. The business has been in the Madison area for 25 years, first on Mineral Point Road and then in McFarland. The Monona-based Cookies by Design can also ship anything same-day to anywhere in Wisconsin.
The Monona storefront has been open for holiday orders by phone since December, and on Monday, officially opened its doors to the public.
Decorated in pink and black, and with a heady scent of sugar ever-present, Lotharius’ store welcomes customers to drop in for a quick treat or a gift.
Baskets can be put together the same day if ordered by 11 a.m. and there are ready-made cookie baskets available on site. Customers can also pick up cupcakes, brownies, cookie cakes and other food items at the store.
More than a bakery, Lotharius says Cookies by Design is a gift delivery business and business has been booming during the last two years.
“The pandemic did nothing but help this industry,” Lotharius says.
People reached out with a cookie basket. The DIY cookie decorating kit is a top seller of grandparents who can’t visit their grandkids. Companies keep in touch with their remote-working employees by sending cookie baskets on their birthday or work anniversaries.
It was when Lotharius was working from home during the pandemic, that she got the idea of buying a Cookies by Design franchise. She questioned her 60 hour work week as a Director of Marketing for a big company and wanted to make a change. After some research, she and her husband, Kristopher Muth, bought the Cookies by Design franchise.
“Baking was not my background,” she says. “It was owning a business and understanding the market and what the customer wanted. Cookies by Design to me was a concept that I could wrap my arms around.”
Lotharius loves being in charge, making final decisions, and putting all her business school and marketing skills to work.
“That’s what gets me excited about the business each and every day,”says Lotharius who employees seven part-timers, including her mother-in-law and kids.
With her business savvy and tips from other company franchisees, Lotharius got her Cookies by Design products into both the Fitchburg and Madison East Hy-Vee stores.
She also planning an Imagination Wall for the store that will walk customers through the creative process of a customized cookie gift.
With Valentine’s Day coming up, the company’s busiest holiday, she welcomes customers to give her a call to order a customized cookie gift.
“We can help customers bring all their ideas together in one basket, and people are so happy that they become a customer for life.”
Cookies by Design, 518 River Place, Monona Wisconsin 608 838-6444. More info at Cookiesbydesign.com