Feeling a little stressed these days? Bucky Badger is here to cheer you up.
Strutting in his flamboyant flamingo sweatshirt, “One Leg Up” Bucky, has been making passerby on Main Street smile for months.
Originally part of the 2018 Bucky on Parade public art project, the sculpture’s new home is at the Catalyst apartments, 641 W. Main St., where he’s already received a lot of attention.
“People are stopping by and taking pictures of Bucky, he’s the summer fun icon of Bucky,” said Forward Management Property Manager Andrew Schmidt.
Artist Hailey Polk created “One Leg Up Bucky” to celebrate the tradition of putting flamingos on Bascom Hill at the UW-Madison. There’s even turf from Camp Randall at the bottom of the sculpture.
With COVID-19 bringing many events to a halt, going on a Bucky on Parade scavenger hunt has received renewed interest. Some of the sculptures are still on public display. Kids can even download an activity book and coloring page on the www.buckyonparade.com website.
“Music Man Bucky” at Varsity Bar and Grill in Sun Prairie also has his fans with customers coming inside to get a picture with the iconic silver and red sculpture created by artist Jaroslava Sobiskova. But bar staff said with COVID-19 restrictions, Bucky has been getting fewer visits.
The “We All Fit Together” Bucky was also a popular stop when it was displayed outside Sun Prairie City Hall.
The Bucky on Parade project was launched in 2018 by Madison Area Sports Commission, the greater Madison area’s official sports marketing organization. The sculptures were displayed that summer in Madison and surrounding suburbs. Before landing in Sun Prairie, “One Leg Up” Bucky hung out on the UW Madison Library Mall for a while.
The “Bucky on Parade” project raised money for cancer research and cancer patient care in Wisconsin, through the Garding Against Cancer. The organization was founded by Greg Gard, Wisconsin men’s basketball coach, and his wife, Michelle, and has raised over $2 million in honor of Gard’s father who died of brain cancer.
Forward Management is the proud owner of three of the Bucky on Parade sculptures. The “Leckrone’s Stop at the Top” marching band Bucky is at the company’s headquarters at 826 North Star Drive in Madison. “One Leg Up” Bucky was moved to the Main Street spot from The Revere apartment at O’Keeffe Avenue last September.
Schmidt said fans of “One Leg Up” Bucky are welcome to sit in the garden and stop and enjoy.
For more info about Bucky on Parade, visit www.buckyonparade.com.
