Free Bikes 4 Kidz donation drop-off site in Sun Prairie

Free Bikes 4 Kidz is gearing up for a Nov. 7 bike donation station in Sun Prairie at Country Financial-Chad Ford – 1777 W. Main St. from 12-3 pm.
While the most important donation people can make is a gently used bike, the next best donation is a financial donation! This allows FB4K to purchase all of the supplies to repair bikes and to hire mechanics and staff to get the work done. It costs us about $100 to give a bike away.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz is a nonprofit organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood by providing bikes to those most in need.
Find out more info at https://fb4kmadison.org.
