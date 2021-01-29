The Sun Prairie Optimist Club is asking the community to Choose Optimism when it invites community members to celebrate Optimist Day on Feb. 4, 2021.
With the global pandemic continuing to affect the lives of people around the world, Optimists are choosing Optimism.
“Now more than ever, we recognize the need to choose optimism,” Optimist Club President Ray Thomsen explained, “Our number one priority is helping children in our community.”
Optimist members continue to find optimism by reciting the Optimist Creed. The creed is nearly a century old but holds great importance. It is a promise that one makes to themselves to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind; to talk health, happiness, and prosperity to everyone you meet; and to press on to the greater achievements of the future, among other things.
The Sun Prairie Optimist Club has been supporting local youth since 1967. Some of the programs and service projects that the club is involved with include Hero Appreciation Night, Teacher Appreciation, Students of the Month, Essay and Oratorical Contests for youth, and Tri-Star Basketball.
For more information about the Sun Prairie Optimist Club, call Thomson at 608-630-6101. The Sun Prairie Optimist Club meets via Zoom at noon on Wednesdays. New members are always welcome.
Optimist International has nearly 70,000 adult and youth members in about 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than 6 million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, call 314-371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.
