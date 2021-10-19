Patrick Marsh is a 340-acre wildlife area on the east side of Sun Prairie owned by the Wisconsin DNR and Groundswell Conservancy. Featuring vibrant wetlands, billowing oak savannah prairies, and scenic lake views, Patrick Marsh offers over 1.5 miles of trail to the community. Those interested in visiting will find a parking lot off Stone Quarry Road near Highway 151, and neighborhood entrance trails on Town Hall Drive, Derby Drive, or Schuster Road.
The wildlife area’s rich history began at the end of the last ice age 10,000 years ago, when glaciers carved out the depressions that are now the lake and the kettle pond.
The Ho Chunk people canoed, camped, trapped, and hunted along Patrick Marsh’s shores, and Native American artifacts such as arrowheads have been unearthed at Patrick Marsh over the years by unsuspecting hikers and conservationists.
In 1841, Scottish immigrant William Patrick settled at Patrick Marsh, naming it after himself.
In 1965, the marsh was completely drained for farmland despite efforts to protect it.
Surprisingly, in 1991, the expansion of Highway 151 allowed for its resurrection. Section 404 of the Clean Water Act requires the state to recreate the amount of wetland destroyed during construction, a policy known as mitigation. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation purchased far more than the 26 acres they destroyed.
Today, efforts continue to protect and restore the wildlife area.
Patrick Marsh hosts visitors for hiking, walking dogs, birdwatching, jogging, photography, learning, exploring, and enjoying nature.