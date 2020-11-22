The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services.
Activities are currently limited to appointment only:
Woodshop – 2 hour appointments at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Gift shop – 30 minute appointments at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m.
Computer Lab – 45 minute appointments at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. 1 p.m., 2 p.m.
Exercise Room – 30 minute appointments at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m.
Please call 608-837-4611 to make an appointment or please leave a message and Colonial Club will return your call. Phones are answered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.
Monday, November 23
•Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop – By appointment
Tuesday, November 24
• Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Gift Shop – By appointment.
• Pick up pre ordered Thanksgiving meals between 4 and 5:30 pm at the Blankenheim driveway entrance.
Wednesday, November 25
• Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop – By appointment.
Thursday, November 26
Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday.
Friday, November 27
Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday.
For more about the Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane on Sun Prairie’s east side, call 608-837-4611.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.