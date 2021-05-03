Have fun and help out a great cause at the Harvest Moon Pond festival on Tuesday, May 11 from 6-8 p.m. in Poynette.
The free event will be a fundraiser for Shelter from the Storm Ministries. Brian and Stephanie Showers, owners of Harvest Moon Pond, are hosting the event.
It will be the first-ever live music gathering at Harvest Moon Pond with food and fun. Old Soul Society will perform.
The event is free and limited to 125 people, age 21 and over. You must have a ticket to attend. Find the EventBrite.com link to order tickets on the Shelter from the Storms Ministries Facebook, www.facebook.com/ShelterFromTheStormMinistries
Cash donations will be accepted at the door.
All profits will be used to pay the band, and the rest will be donated to Shelter from the Storms Ministries in Sun Prairie. The organization helps women and children who are homeless. Find out more at https://sftsm.org.
Date: May 11, 2021
Location: Harvest Moon Pond, N3540 WI-22, Poynette, WI 53955
Time: 6- 8 p.m.
Tickets: Free (available until May 7, 2021)
Questions: hello@harvestmoonpond.com or call (608) 561-7209
