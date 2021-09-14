The City of Sun Prairie will celebrate community on Saturday with the coming together of people and cultures.
Food, music, and performances will be the highlight of the Sept. 18 festival at Sheehan Park, but it’s also going to the spot to meet other residents.
“The City of Sun Prairie is continuously growing, and the Multicultural Fair is an event that honors and celebrates the diversity that currently lives here and those that one day will call our city their home,” said Jake King, Communications and Diversity Strategist.
The fair was spurred on by local groups that wanted to celebrate their heritages—including a vibrant community of Hmong, African Americans, and Latino organizations in the City of Sun Prairie. Madison-based groups will also take part in the festivities.
A global vibe of dance and music features performances will be highlighted at the fair.
Mandir of Madison will also be part of the festivities. Since 2007, thousands of people have gathered at Mandir of Madison in the Town of Burke to worship, socialize and preserve cultural traditions. It was the vision of Jagdish and Manjesh Agrawal, both originally from northern India, to bring together the Hindi community in Wisconsin.
Many organizations welcome the opportunity to get involved with the city’s multi-cultural fair after COVID-19 restricted the event to online last year.
The African American Parent Network and Sankofa Educational Leadership United will be on hand to give information to visitors.
A highlight of the festival is to the opportunity to taste mouth-watering flavors from around the world. Jakarta Cafe--a popular food cart--will sell Indonesian favorites. Trinity Foods, Madam Chu and Musu Jammeh will also offer food items.
More than 30 vendors are scheduled to show up at the fair including the Sun Prairie Public Library, Boys and Girls Club of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Museum.
Kids can take part in activities hosted by the City of Sun Prairie Park and Recreation Department.
With business sponsors and volunteers, it was a community effort to get the event off the ground.
“The City of Sun Prairie is a great place to live and work and this event is saying to the community that we hear you, we see you and we care about you and celebrate that you are here in our city,” said Sandy Xiong, Strategic Planning & Engagement Manager.
The Multicultural Fair takes place from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Sheehan Park, 1375 Linnerud Drive. Free admission.
For more information about the event, please visit https://cityofsunprairie.com/multiculturalfair or https://facebook.com/spmulticulturalfair.