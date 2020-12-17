New library drive-up service on Sundays

Starting Sunday, Dec. 20, the Sun Prairie Public Library will offer a new way to pick up holds.
Using funding from a federal CARES Grant, the library has installed a drive-thru window on the west side of the building, in the area where the drive-thru return slots are located.
This new service provides the public with three more hours per week to pick up holds in a socially-distanced, contact-free environment. This service is available to patrons who has been notified that a hold is available for pickup. Patrons who wish to use the window do not need an appointment, just drive up to the window between 1:30-4:30 p.m. every Sunday starting Dec. 20. Although the drive-up window is only available on Sunday afternoons from 1:30-4:30 pm, the library offers curbside delivery of holds six days a week and walk-in technology services Monday – Saturday.
For more information on these services, visit www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org.
