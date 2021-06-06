Wisconsin dairy products showcase yogurt marinated chicken with naan

Showcase Wisconsin dairy products with this unique and flavorful recipe from Wisconsin Dairy Association.
Nasonville Dairy has been making feta cheese for over 30 years. Crafted by certified Master Cheesemakers, this award-winning feta brightens dishes with a sprinkle of tart, salty and fresh flavors.
Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Badge when shopping for cheese. Any brand of Wisconsin Feta can be used in this recipe.
Yogurt marinated chicken with naanActive time: 40 minutes
Serves four
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups plain yogurt
1/4 cup lime juice
2 tablespoons smoked paprika
1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (about 2 pounds)
Salt and pepper
4 mini naan breads or tortillas (about 5 to 6 inches), warmed
1 cup Nasonville Dairy or Café Olympia™ Traditional Feta Cheese Crumbles (6 ounces)
Cubed avocado, fresh cilantro, sliced cherry tomatoes and red onion
Instructions
Combine the yogurt, lime juice, paprika and chili powder in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate 1/2 cup yogurt mixture for serving. Add chicken to remaining yogurt marinade; turn to coat.
Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight, turning occasionally. Grease grill grate. Heat grill to medium. Remove chicken from marinade, scraping off any excess. Discard marinade. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat for 6-8 minutes on each side or until a thermometer inserted in meat reads 165°F. Transfer chicken to a cutting board. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes.
Thinly slice chicken. Top breads with chicken, feta, avocado, cilantro, tomatoes and red onion. Serve with reserved yogurt mixture.