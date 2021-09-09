Sun Prairie writer and illustrator Jack Hoefer debuted his first book with the tale of Winkie the elephant.
Hoefer, 71, was motivated by his grandkids, who enjoyed his bedtime stories, and the real-life Winkie, a favorite Henry Vilas Zoo resident.
In the kid’s book, the fictional Winkie is found wandering in a suburban neighborhood until he is taken in by the Fiddlebaums, an elderly couple, who soon discover the elephant’s favorite treat.
Hoefer was looking for a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic and started the children’s book in August, 2019. A year later, the self-taught illustrator copyrighted the book and self-published it with Ideal Printing in Verona.
The story of “Winkie, the Fiddlebaums and the Watermelon” is set in “simpler times,” Hoefer said, when people sat by the fireplace after dinner and listened to the radio and kids played outside instead of scrolling through their social media.
Hoefer’s illustrations show off small-town Bergeyville with its Flo & Burl’s diner and the Bergeyville ice cream truck making the rounds on neighborhood streets. Kids peek over the fence of the Fiddlebaum’s house to feed Winkie peanuts from a brown paper sack.
“It’s a children’s book that is positive and reinforces love and family,” Hoefer said.
He even used his wife and himself as models for the Fiddlebaums.
“My wife said the drawings looked suspiciously like us,” Hoefer said.
Hoefer, a retired shipping and receiving manager, has been into art since he received his first learn-to-draw kit in the mail. The work of famous World War II cartoonist Bill Mauldin, creator of Willie and Joe, inspired Hoefer to continue to draw.
When it came to writing and drawing his first children’s book, Hoefer thought it would be easy.
“But it turned out to be quite a challenge,” he said, as he learned about the publishing and marketing world.
Hoefer has sent his new book to Sacred Hearts School and other local organizations to reach more kids.
The simple story of Winkie—and how his life changes when the summer watermelon supply runs out and he grows too big for the Fiddlebaum’s backyard—all with a happy ending—is what Hoefer hopes will delight young readers.
Copies of “Winkie, the Fiddlebaums and the Watermelon” are available on Etsy or by emailing Jack Hoefer at jack524@frontier.com.