Sun Prairie Farmers Market opens for pre-order pick-up

Order some tasty bread from Beans n Cream at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market.

 Contributed

The Sun Prairie Farmers Pick-Up Market is happening this Saturday, Jan. 9 at Buck & Honey’s restaurant, 804 Liberty Boulevard. Orders need to be placed by Thursday evening in order to pick up on Saturday.

This week purchase locally produced goods from Beans n Cream Bakehouse, Calico Confections, Wells Farms and Ann in a Jam.

When you arrive at the market call 608-515-4862 and we will bring your order out to you. Order online at: https://www.localline.ca/sunprairiefarmersmarket

Load comments