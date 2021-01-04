The Sun Prairie Farmers Pick-Up Market is happening this Saturday, Jan. 9 at Buck & Honey’s restaurant, 804 Liberty Boulevard. Orders need to be placed by Thursday evening in order to pick up on Saturday.
This week purchase locally produced goods from Beans n Cream Bakehouse, Calico Confections, Wells Farms and Ann in a Jam.
When you arrive at the market call 608-515-4862 and we will bring your order out to you. Order online at: https://www.localline.ca/sunprairiefarmersmarket
