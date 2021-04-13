The Sun Prairie Forensics Team earned 1st place at the WFCA State Tournament on Saturday, April 10, defeating 62 other teams in the virtual competition.
In its first state title performance, the Sun Prairie Forensics Team defeated James Madison Memorial High School, the 13-year defending champions of the state title.
This is the first time in school history that the SPHS team has won the state title. The team included students from both Sun Prairie High School and Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School.
Individual honors included:
Shruti Subramanian, 2nd place Poetry Interpretation
Shreya Bhargava, 2nd place Moments in History
Reethu Teegala, 3rd place Moments in History
Haley Rollins, 3rd place Demonstration Speaking,
Austin Wells, 3rd place Prose Interpretation
Saanvi Kandanelli, 3rd place Informative Speaking
Lincoln Miller, 4th place Informative Speaking
Addy Feldman, 4th place Oratory
Jackson Nesbit, 6th place Informative Speaking
Semifinalists included Juanita Duarte, Sumedha Yarlagadda, Tara Weber, Morgan Cross, Aurora Boissonnas, Ethan Flood, and Eli Gillitzer. Tara Weber was also awarded a WFCA Senior Scholarship.
Other students who qualified for the state tournament included: Kara Bekkedal, Prisha Poddar, Ishani Padmanaban, Molly McArdle, Sophia Bassino, Suhani Pandey, Lainee Diers, Zak Idrissi, and Adrian Whalley.
In forensics, team members write original speeches or perform acting selections and compete against other high school students.
Senior Tara Weber explains, “Forensics has not only built my confidence, but it gave me a voice. Forensics is the epitome of allowing youth voices to be heard across the state. Forensics has given me the tools to be confident enough to spread a message I am passionate about: a skill, and a voice, I will never take for granted.”
Senior Shruti Subramanian adds, “I am so proud of our team! Even in a virtual environment in the middle of a pandemic, our team was able to give it our all. I am very proud to be part of such an incredible team and have amazing teammates to compete with and learn from.”
Forensics is competitive acting and public speaking. Students have been preparing their performances since November, and have attended competitions since January.
The Sun Prairie Forensics Team is coached by Anna-Lisa Dahlgren, Sara Hilliger, Jason Samens, Alexis O’Connell, and Natalie Rodgers.
