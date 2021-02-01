Craving some locally grown food and treats?
The Sun Prairie Farmers Winter Market is set for Feb. 6 with curb-side pick-up.
Choose from a list of local producers and place your order by the Thursday prior to the market to allow vendors time to prepare orders.
This week’s vendors include: Ann In A Jam, Bauman’s Natural Meats, Beans n Cream Bakehouse, Buck & Honey’s, Capri Cheese, Calico Confections, Great Harvest Bread Co., Lapacek’s Orchard, Macarons Boutique by Sim, The Baker’s Table of Sun Prairie and Wells Farm.
Orders can be picked up at Buck & Honey’s restaurant, 804 Liberty Boulevard, Sun Prairie between 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. When you arrive, call 608-515-4862 and your order will be brought out to you. Shop with https://www.localline.ca/sunprairiefarmersmarket. After adding all of your items to your cart you will check out with each vendor. All orders must be paid for at time of purchase.
Orders for this week’s Sun Prairie Winter Market are due by Thursday, Feb. 4 with curbside pickup on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. at Buck and Honey’s in Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market is a year round market. The market features local vendors that sell a variety of goods from vegetables, beef, pork, eggs, honey, plants and more! The market gives the customers the chance to get to know their area farmers; know your farmer, know your food!
Find out more in the Sun Prairie Farmers Market Facebook page.
