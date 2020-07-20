Brats ‘n More Drive Thru July 25

The Colonial Club will host a drive-thru brat, hot dog and root beer floats on Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Colonial Club parking lot, 301 Blankenheim Lane.
Full Mile beer will also be available.
For more information on the Colonial Club, visit www.colonialclub.org.
From its origins as a social outlet for seniors in Sun Prairie, to being a comprehensive provider of social services for people age 55 and over, the Colonial Club has evolved during the past 50 years to meet the emerging needs of older adults.
Serving communities throughout northeastern Dane County, the Colonial Club offers adult day care, on-site and home-delivered meals, in-home supportive care, case management services, educational opportunities, exercise classes, activities and trips.
