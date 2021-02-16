"Hearts for Helping" fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County

On Saturday, Feb. 20 from 7-8:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) will present “Hearts for Helping: Live From Dane County”.
Hearts for Helping will be a live broadcast event with a mix of exciting celebrity appearances, Community Hero Awards, a Youth Talent Show, and musical performances.
With a fundraising goal of $350,000, Hearts for Helping will provide an opportunity for youth to perform on a large stage and the chance to win a $5,000 Grand Prize.
Awards will be presented to recognize individuals who have served our community through their time, actions, talents and dedication. These individuals are role models, who show compassion and strive to make Dane County better. Jackie Morris will receive the Black Excellence Hero Award, Jenny Meicher Santek will receive the Philanthropy Hero Award, Corey Marionneaux will receive the Commitment To Social Justice Hero Award, David Endres will receive the Corporate Social Responsibility Hero Award, Chef Dave Heide will receive the Excellence In Community Service Hero Award and Jazzman Brown will receive the Outstanding Individual Achievement Hero Award.
“This past year, we have seen tremendous support for Dane County community members by individuals and organizations alike. We are excited to take the opportunity to recognize these outstanding companies and individuals during our Hearts for Helping event,” says Michael Johnson, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.
With broadcasting live from The Sylvee, registrants will get access to the show, the opportunity to join a VIP Meet & Greet, the chance to bid on silent auction items, and more!
BGCDC is excited to bring exciting celebrity appearances to this event including Doug E. Fresh, Claudia Jordan, Pooch Hall, and Brian J. White and a live performance from local band Old Soul Society.
National Guardian Life Insurance Company, the lead sponsor for this event, has pledged $30,000 to support, not only this event, but other services that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County provides for its members.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank from UW-Madison is joining the event as this year’s Keynote Speaker.
Tune in to see performances from five Madison-area finalists, Tyler Stoll, Hadijah Gano, Mauriana Barksdale, Aniyah Kunz and Abilene Thao, who will be joining our Youth Talent Competition! Each finalist has the opportunity to work with a Forward Theater Company industry professional prior to their pre-recorded performance. Each performance will be live streamed during the event and live public voting will take place during the performances, with the winner going home with a $5,000 grand prize!
Register for free at 2021H4H.givesmart.com. You can also tune in via Facebook Live on the BGCDC, Madison365, and Channel3000 Facebook pages or on YouTube Live via the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County YouTube channel.
For more information on Boys & Girls Club of Dane County visit www.bgcdc.org
