Sun Prairie artists featured in art tour

Mark your calendars and make plans for a regional road trip when14 South Artists, Inc hosts An Outdoor Tour Of Art...a two day event that will showcase some of Wisconsin’s finest artists at locations surrounding Madison including Sun Prairie on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 28 and 29, 2021 from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Beautiful and imaginative works in metal, fiber, wood, glass, mixed media, pottery, painting, jewelry and photography will be available to view and purchase. Many artists will demonstrations their art at the event.
14 South Artists, Inc. started with just a handful of creative people who lived or worked along the Highway 14 corridor...all looking for ways to network and promote the visual arts they were producing independently. Now 17 years later that small group has grown to 50 + members from multiple communities throughout South Central Wisconsin, all with a passion to create and share their beautiful work.
Participating artists will present their work in outdoor displays or open garages.
Events Director, Ann Kleckner has been with the group since its inception and participated in many of the previous tours. “After taking a few years off, it now feels refreshed with several new artists and studio locations.”
Sun Prairie locations will feature the mixed media work of local artist Nancy Mathers, and the sculpture and wood creations of Roger and Jackie Becker.
Retired after 39 years as a United Methodist pastor, Roger Becker headed to his Sun Prairie, WI wood shop to refine his technique in making carved Santas. His wife Jackie soon joined him, painting the figures then learning to carve for herself. The pair produce charming works bestowed with irresistible personality.{/span}
The Outdoor Tour of Art will be powered by google maps, and you can find and print a complete list of artists, locations and demonstrations at; https://14southartists.com/index.php/outdoor-art-tour/. Printed maps will also be available at each tour site.
To find out more, visit www.14southartists.com, or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/14SouthArtists/, or info@14southartists.com