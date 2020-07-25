Days before starting first grade, my family moved to Wisconsin and purchased a small farm in Chippewa Falls. Like 95% of farms in Wisconsin, our farm is family owned. Although all three of my sisters and I had many interests, our lives revolved around the farm and the work that had to be done there every day. Feeding calves, shaking straw to bed the cows, and sweeping up feed were some of my tasks. I learned firsthand how much time, energy, and love goes into being a part of Wisconsin’s agriculture community.