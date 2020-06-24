The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is hosting the following events and programs:
Movie Night and Virtual Discussion
Friday, June 26 7-8 PM via ZOOM
Grab some popcorn and a seat in your favorite chair and join us for a movie night and virtual discussion with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Staff. The first movie is "The Longest Day", starring John Wayne. Check your local library or streaming service for this movie. Watch it and join us for a discussion via Zoom at 7 p.m. where we will cover themes such as conflict, politics, pop culture, the military, and movie-making.
More info how to register is available at https://wisvetsmuseum.com/
Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg Panel Discussion
Monday, June 29 | 12-1 p.m. via ZOOM
Lunch hour is the best hour, and now it’s even better because you can join the staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum for a virtual panel discussion, presented via Zoom, The discussion with Curator of History Kevin Hampton and Director Chris Kolakowski will focus on the stories of Wisconsin veterans and their role in the Battle of Gettysburg.
Virtual Drink and Draw
FRIDAY, JULY 10 | 7-8 PM via ZOOM
Here’s your opportunity to be an “artist-in- residence” at our virtual Drink and Draw. Our guest artist, Hannah Sandvold , will lead you through a delightful drawing experience inspired by images from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum collection.
Story Corps
Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) is proud to partner with the StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative (MVI) to collect and share the stories of service members, veterans, and military families from across the state this summer in Green Bay and LaCrosse .
We are especially interested in recording the experiences of veterans and service members from underrepresented and marginalized populations in our state, including women, African American, Latinx, Native American, Hmong/Lao, and LGBTQ veterans, among others.
75th Anniversary of WWII
In 1945, World War II in the Pacific ended with the Battle of Okinawa and the atomic bombing of Japan. From April until August, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum staff will present a series of blog posts that explore World War II's end, highlighting materials and stories of Wisconsin veterans in our collection.
